Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)

On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash.

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.

In the same year that Proper 12 was founded, McGregor also landed a new UFC deal. In the following article published on this day four years ago, McGregor was sure to let the world know all about it.

Latest News

The biggest story concerning McGregor as of late has been questions being raised regarding his lack of USADA testing in all of 2022.

From a financial standpoint, McGregor is still making big money moves. His latest big entrepreneurial move came when he purchased a second Dublin pub earlier this year.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 2, 2018, 12:14 PM]

Headline: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Conor McGregor says that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has given him a healthy bump up in pay.

There is no denying that McGregor is the biggest star in mixed martial arts. The “Notorious” one has crossed over into the mainstream media and has brought a ton of new eyeballs on the UFC.

While that may not necessarily translate to events that don’t involve McGregor, he has still made the UFC a significant amount of money. In return, McGregor’s bank account now has a bigger number.

Conor McGregor Likes The New UFC Deal

McGregor recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and talked about a number of topics. One of them was on his pay. While McGregor didn’t give an exact number, he gave the audience a clear idea (via MMAMania.com):

“The deal I’m on now, it’s breathtaking what we have achieved. It’s a tasty, tasty, record-breaking deal. It’s give or take [nine figures]. The Mayweather [fight] was nine figures but we’re almost there. It’s a good, solid eight figures, halfway there. We’re very happy with the deal.”

Many questioned if McGregor would even step back inside the Octagon after making a reported $100 million for his fight with Floyd Mayweather back in Aug. 2017. The number includes base salary and sponsorships. McGregor will indeed return to MMA competition this Saturday night (Oct. 6). He’ll challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think Conor McGregor will fulfill the six fights on his new UFC deal?