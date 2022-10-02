Helwani Names Non-Fighter Who 1000% Should Be In UFC HOF

Out of all of the non-fighters who are not in the UFC Hall of Fame, there is one that MMA journalism veteran Ariel Helwani believes deserves the placement.

Helwani has been a member of the MMA community for almost as long as it has existed, covering the sport through the various phases of the evolutionary process.

Through that time, he has had first-hand experiences with people from all walks of life, but somehow ended up in the world of mixed martial arts, where they have left their mark in one way or another, be it in the cage or outside of it.

Ariel Helwani Vouches For Goldie

(Photo: Twitter @GoldieOnTV)

Out of all of the people that he has encountered over the years, there is one person who was not a fighter, that Ariel Helwani feels deserves a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. Speaking on the MMA Hour, the Canadian journalist revealed that he believes that former UFC and Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg is going to end up there, one way or another.

Helwani explained that while things may have been tense towards the end of Goldberg’s tenure with the UFC, with virtually no fanfare being made of his last event for the promotion, Goldberg has not been disrespectful to the UFC after departing. So because of that, he thinks that it makes sense for Goldberg to end up on some wing of the UFC’s HOF.

“Add him to the list. Yeah, I think he should be in there. I don’t really see why he wouldn’t be in there. They parted ways with him, he hasn’t really crapped on them on the way out. I would like to think that he would one day be in there,” Helwani said. “He’s not one of those guys who I think is on bad terms. I know there were some, I don’t know, uncomfortable moments towards the end. Mike Goldberg should 1000% be in the UFC Hall of Fame. Pick a wing.”

Mike Goldberg spent 19 years working with the UFC, most of which commentating alongside current color commentator Joe Rogan in arguably the most iconic duo in MMA broadcasting history. Goldberg’s “It is all over, just like that!” catchphrase after finishes is one of the many things the legendary play-by-play man became known for.

Ariel Helwani makes a valid point about the post-UFC career of Mike Goldberg not involving any controversies with his former employers. Hopefully, he will find a way into the UFC Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.

Do you think Mike Goldberg deserves UFC Hall of Fame placement?