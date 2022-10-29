Arnold Allen Motivated To Prove Former Schoolteacher Wrong

Arnold Allen recalls doubt from a teacher that sent him on the path of UFC success.

As UFC featherweight Arnold Allen prepares for his upcoming main event fight against Calvin Kattar tonight, he couldn’t help taking a short trip down memory lane.

Allen is one of the most promising fighters coming out of the UK at this time. Allen made a name for himself in his younger days as a standout in the UK regional MMA scene. He got the call-up to the UFC back in June of 2015 and has not looked back since. At just 28 years old, Allen is 18-1 as a professional and is on his way up the rankings.

Arnold Allen

Arnold Allen Credits His Motivation To Criticism He Experienced As a Child

Now, Allen will be headlining his UFC event and is getting some much-deserved attention. In an interview with UFC.com, he gave some insight into his younger days and what motivated him to get to where he is today.

“I got kicked out of school quite young, (mostly) for being a pain in the ass, really. I always kind of had it in my head that I was going to be a martial artist anyway,” he said. “One of my teachers told me I’ll never be anything and I’ll never amount to anything. And it kind of just motivated me to prove her wrong.”

Allen will now be up against arguably his toughest test yet in Kattar. Kattar holds wins over some of the best fighters to ever compete at 145 pounds and although he is coming off of a loss against Josh Emmett, he is ranked fifth in the division. If Allen can get past Kattar he should find himself in the top five of the division and in a good position for a title shot soon.

With featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next the UFC could be inclined to create an interim title. If that is the case, a win at UFC UFC Vegas 63 could put him right in contention for that opportunity.

Do you think Arnold Allen will get the win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63?