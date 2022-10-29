Top-5 Flyweight Granted UFC Release Upon Request

After suffering the first loss of his MMA career, it seems that Askar Askarov is no longer with the UFC.

At 14-1-1, notably deaf fighter Askarov has put together a solid resume in the UFC’s flyweight champion, even going to a draw with future champion Brandon Moreno in 2019. However, he would suffer the first defeat of his pro career, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Kai Kara-France in March.

Askar Askarov Asked For His Release

Since suffering that setback in March, Askar Askarov has been dealing with some injuries and health problems, which have kept him out of commission. It seems like these complications were beginning to be too much though, as he decided it was time to make a change.

Speaking in a post on his Instagram, Askarov revealed that he decided to ask the UFC to be released from his contract, seeing as how he was struggling to fight the last fight of his contract, due to these health issues. As it turns out, the UFC was willing to make that happen, sharing a positive response to the Russian flyweight.

“Assalamualaikum, due to my return being delayed due to medical reasons and being my last fight under my contract, I asked UFC to release me. To which, I received a positive response. First, let’s put our health in order, and then we will see what and how,” Askarov wrote in Russian.

It seems that, at least for now, Askar Askarov is focused on getting healthy and back to feeling himself, before he even considers his next move as a mixed martial artist. It will be very interesting to see where he goes from here, as he is one of the most talented flyweights that the UFC had on their roster.

