Fighters React To Belal Muhammad’s TKO Win At UFC 280

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad stopped Sean Brady’s undefeated hype train in a remarkable fashion at UFC 280.

Muhammad and Brady wrapped up the UFC 280 prelims on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The two welterweights entered the Octagon both on impressive winning streaks and looking to move a step closer to a title shot.

Brady had his way in the opening round with his signature left hook, catching Muhammad cleanly and being more active. The tide began to change at the end of the round as Muhammad pressured Brady with a barrage of punches.

Muhammad didn’t let off the gas in Round 2 as he used his boxing to force Brady against the cage. After a series of punches, the referee stepped in and determined Brady was unable to defend himself, resulting in Muhammad earning a standing TKO finish.

Watch below as Muhammad secures victory with punches in bunches.

BELAL TEED OFF AND FINISHES BRADY AT #UFC280 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ks2j6dyyH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

UFC Fighters Go Crazy Watching Belal Muhammad Finish Sean Brady

Check out what UFC fighters had to say round-by-round about Muhammad vs. Brady.

Round 1

Belal and Brady . This should be good . I think Belal veteraness be a factor in this 1 #UFC280 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022

How is this fight in the under card #UFC280 — Daniel Pineda (@DanielPitPineda) October 22, 2022

What a pressure by @bullyb170 !!! — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

Banger for a first round 🔥 #ufc280 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) October 22, 2022

Round 2

Belal has to figure out an answer for that left hook of Brady #UFC280 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

The pressure is starting to get to Brady!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

Bad stoppage — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

What a big win! Muhhamed looked good! Pressure was key. #UFC280 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 22, 2022

All pressure 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 that's impressive — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 22, 2022

WOW congrats @bullyb170

another undefeated fighter lost his 0 #UFC280 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

Wow!!! what a performance Belal Muhammad and we still got the main card next epic LFG #UFC280 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) October 22, 2022

Belal made him quit! — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) October 22, 2022

Before UFC 280, Muhammad earned recent wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson. He hasn’t lost since a unanimous decision defeat to Geoff Neal in Jan. 2019.

Brady remains one of the most dangerous contenders in the division despite his 15-fight undefeated streak coming to a close.

Muhammad could potentially earn another Top 5 contender for his next matchup as he moves closer to a shot at welterweight gold.

