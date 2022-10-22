Fighters React To Belal Muhammad’s TKO Win At UFC 280

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad stopped Sean Brady’s undefeated hype train in a remarkable fashion at UFC 280.
Muhammad and Brady wrapped up the UFC 280 prelims on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The two welterweights entered the Octagon both on impressive winning streaks and looking to move a step closer to a title shot.
Brady had his way in the opening round with his signature left hook, catching Muhammad cleanly and being more active. The tide began to change at the end of the round as Muhammad pressured Brady with a barrage of punches.
Muhammad didn’t let off the gas in Round 2 as he used his boxing to force Brady against the cage. After a series of punches, the referee stepped in and determined Brady was unable to defend himself, resulting in Muhammad earning a standing TKO finish.
Watch below as Muhammad secures victory with punches in bunches.
Before UFC 280, Muhammad earned recent wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson. He hasn’t lost since a unanimous decision defeat to Geoff Neal in Jan. 2019.
Brady remains one of the most dangerous contenders in the division despite his 15-fight undefeated streak coming to a close.
Muhammad could potentially earn another Top 5 contender for his next matchup as he moves closer to a shot at welterweight gold.
