Bellator 286 Results & Highlights: Pitbull & McKee Victorious

Bellator 286 was one of the most anticipated Bellator cards of the year as featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire returned against Adam Borics, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results!

Freire and Borics squared off for the featherweight title in the Bellator 286 main event. In the co-main event, former featherweight champion AJ McKee went up against Spike Carlyle.

The majority of Bellator 286 fighters made weight without issues on Friday. However, Carlyle missed weight by just over 1.5lbs, while lightweight Dominic Clark weighed in three pounds over and opted against a second attempt.

Both headliners, Freire and Borics, made the 145lb championship limit without any troubles. Carlyle was fined an undisclosed amount for missing weight but still battled McKee on tonight as scheduled.

You can find the highlights from the main card below followed by the quick results!

Juan Archuleta def. Enrique Barzola

Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico

👀 @AaronPicoUSA trying to pop his arm back in before being taken down.#Bellator286 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/frUtTeHmT1 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

AJ McKee def. Spike Carlyle

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire def. Adam Borics

👀 We are inching closer to those championship rounds in tonight's main event.



With 2️⃣ rounds down, do you score this featherweight championship bout for @PatricioPitbull or @AdamBorics?#Bellator286 continues LIVE NOW on @SHOSports. pic.twitter.com/1PLyvcofzn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

Bellator 286 Quick Results

Bellator

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire def. Adam Borics (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

AJ McKee def. Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico via TKO (injury): R1, 5:00

Juan Archuleta def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

Bobby Seronio III def. Miguel Peimbert (131.8) vs. Bobby Seronio III via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Islam Mamedov def. Nick Browne via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Jay Jay Wilson def. Vladimir Tokov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Khadzhimurat Bestaev via TKO: R2, 3:02

Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4) – Cancelled

Sumiko Inaba def. Nadine Mandiau via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Weber Almeida def. Ryan Lilley via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

Lance Gibson def. Dominic Clark via submission: R1, 1:49

Cee Jay Hamilton def. Richard Palencia via TKO (injury): R2, 2:12

