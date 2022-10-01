Bellator 286: Freire vs. Borics Results & Highlights

Bellator 286 is one of the most anticipated Bellator cards of the year as featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire returns against Adam Borics, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results!

Freire and Borics will square off for the featherweight title in the Bellator 286 main event on Saturday night in Long Beach, CA. In the co-main event, former featherweight champion AJ McKee makes his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle.

The majority of Bellator 286 fighters made weight without issues on Friday. However, Carlyle missed weight by just over 1.5lbs, while lightweight Dominic Clark weighed in three pounds over and opted against a second attempt.

Both headliners, Freire and Borics, made the 145lb championship limit without any troubles. Carlyle will be fined an undisclosed amount for missing weight but will still battle McKee on Saturday as scheduled.

Check out the full Bellator 286 weigh-in results below before tonight’s action-packed card. And be sure to check back here later tonight for all the results and highlights!

Bellator 286 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (145)

Spike Carlyle (156.6) vs. AJ McKee (155.8)

Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Aaron Pico (144.6)

Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4)

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Nick Browne (156) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.2)

Vladimir Tokov (154.6) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (156)

Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)

Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)

Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)

Dominic Clark (158.2) vs. Lance Gibson (155.4)

Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)

Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)

Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

Miguel Peimbert (131.8) vs. Bobby Seronio III (136)

