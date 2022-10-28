Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui Official Weigh-In Results

Bellator 287 takes place this Saturday from Milan, Italy and MMA News is here to provide the official weigh-in results.

The card will feature a main event between lightweights Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. The bout is also Barnaoui’s Bellator debut, as he comes into the fight on a seven-fight win streak.

Fabian Edwards will take on Charlie Ward in a middleweight bout in the co-main event. Edward hopes to keep his spot at number two in the Bellator middleweight rankings and potentially earn a chance to fight for the division’s title.

Bellator 287 Weight-In Results

Bellator 287 will take place at the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The main card will air live on Showtime, with the prelims airing on Bellator’s Youtube Channel. You can check back right here for the full, official weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can read up on the full lineup and viewing information below. You can also check for the results tomorrow here.

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card (4:00 PM ET, SHOWTIME)

Main Event- Lightweight Bout: Adam Piccolotti (155) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (154.6)

Co-Main Event- Middleweight Bout: #2 Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Charlie Ward (185.2)

Lightweight Bout- Saul Rogers (155.3) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)

Featherweight Bout- #8 Justin Gonzalez (145) vs. Andrew Fisher (146)

Preliminary Card (12:30 PM ET, SHOWTIME)