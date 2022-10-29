Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui Results & Highlights

Bellator 287 takes place today from Milan, Italy and MMA News is here to provide the results and highlights!

The card will feature a main event between lightweights Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. The bout is also Barnaoui’s Bellator debut, as he comes into the fight on a seven-fight win streak.

Fabian Edwards will take on Charlie Ward in a middleweight bout in the co-main event. Edward hopes to keep his spot at number two in the Bellator middleweight rankings and potentially earn a chance to fight for the division’s title.

Bellator 287 will take place at the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The main card will air live on Showtime, with the prelims airing on Bellator’s Youtube Channel. You can check back right here for all the results and highlights as they come in!

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card (4:00 PM ET, SHOWTIME)

Main Event- Lightweight Bout: Adam Piccolotti (155) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (154.6)

Co-Main Event- Middleweight Bout: #2 Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Charlie Ward (185.2)

Lightweight Bout- Saul Rogers (155.3) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)

Featherweight Bout- #8 Justin Gonzalez (145) vs. Andrew Fisher (146)

Preliminary Card (12:30 PM ET, SHOWTIME)