Bellator vs. Rizin Cross-Promotion Event Announced For NYE

Bellator MMA and Rizin Fighting Federation will collaborate once again for a cross-promotion event on New Year’s Eve.

Per a press release, the North American and Asian promotions will pair up to close out the year with a card from the Saitama Super Arena, which is set to air at 8PM ET on December 31 in the United States.

Unlike their previous team-ups, the upcoming event will feature a unique promotion vs. promotion format, with each organization represented on one side of five matchups. While more details are set to emerge at a Tokyo-held press conference, scheduled for 5AM ET this Wednesday, a number of competing athletes have already been confirmed.

Three-time Bellator featherweight champion and former lightweight titleholder Patrício “Pitbull” Freire, #3-ranked pound-for-pound star AJ McKee, and former bantamweight champ Juan Archuleta are expected to be in action, as well as reigning Rizin Bantamweight Champion and former 135-pound Bellator king Kyoji Horiguchi.

NYE Event Won’t Mark Bellator & Rizin’s First Collab

Bellator chief Scott Coker has long led a push for more cross-promotion events in mixed martial arts, and so far, that’s manifested itself into a lengthy relationship with Japan’s Rizin promotion.

While the latest collaboration will mark the biggest Bellator vs. Rizin event yet, with all five main card matchups pitting the organizations’ best against one another, the two promotions have worked together on numerous occasions.

Prior to 2019’s co-promoted Bellator 237 event in Japan, which was headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and featured Rizin fighters on the prelims, Coker teased an entire promotion vs. promotion card down the line.

While the COVID-19 pandemic quickly put a halt to promotional travel, the two organizations are set to collide at another New Year’s Eve extravaganza, featuring some of the best in the sport.

