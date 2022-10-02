MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30.
Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
At the opening bell, Rothwell charged at O’Bannon while letting fly with some blistering combinations. The “Bible Belt Brawler” returned fire while backed up against the ropes, but Rothwell’s marauding onslaught proved too much to handle, as O’Bannon soon slumped to the canvas thanks to a nasty uppercut from “Big Ben.”
Rothwell, 40, signed with the BKFC in April following his release from the UFC, where he spent 13 years fighting some of the best in the heavyweight division. “Big Ben” ended his UFC stint with a 32-second TKO loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima in November last year, which was his fifth loss in eight appearances.
