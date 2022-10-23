Beneil Dariush Has A Message For Entire UFC Lightweight Division

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is embracing those who continue to discredit him following arguably the biggest win of his career.

Dariush won his eighth straight fight at UFC 280 on Saturday over the surging Mateusz Gamrot. He used elite takedown defense and opportunistic striking to shut down Gamrot as the fight went on.

Dariush announced before UFC 280 that he was told he was the backup to Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev, before the UFC pivoted. UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski ended up being the ‘Plan B’ for the main event and will likely get the next title shot.

After initial frustration, Dariush took the UFC’s slight in stride en route to a unanimous decision win over Gamrot. He remains a big part of the lightweight division’s title picture but may have to win 1 or 2 more fights to earn a shot at the belt.

While most UFC fighters would demand they get their way, Dariush is using the long path to the title shot as motivation.

Beneil Dariush Marches On Towards Potential Title Shot

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Dariush put the lightweight division’s top challengers on notice.

“Here’s the thing, I’m not going anywhere,” Dariush said. “I will beat down whoever I have to beat down. They can circle that belt around me all they want, they can try to avoid me all they want, but my day will come and what God has planned no one will stop.”

Dariush was scheduled to face Makhachev earlier this year before suffering an ankle injury. He hadn’t fought since a win over former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 last year.

Dariush expects to be crowned UFC lightweight champion one day and still expects his detractors to be loud and proud when that happens. In the meantime, he’ll continue proving he’s as game as they come when it comes to combat.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.