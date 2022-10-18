Dariush Reacts To Volkanovski UFC 280 Backup Selection

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush was frustrated when he heard Alexander Volkanovski got the UFC 280 backup role over him.

Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He returns following a significant injury that forced him to withdraw from a fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year.

Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the UFC 280 main event. If anything happens with the main event, Volkanovski will be on Fight Island to step in and fight.

Dariush claimed just weeks ago that he found out he was slated to be the backup to Makhachev/Oliveira, causing confusion when Volkanovski announced he earned the gig. While he was upset initially with the UFC’s apparent flip-flop, he’s focusing his attention on Gamrot.

Beneil Dariush Makes Sense Of Alexander Volkanovski Getting UFC 280 Backup

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dariush gave his thoughts on Volkanovski getting the backup role for UFC 280.

“Well, at first, I was genuinely confused, and then I was pretty pi**ed, and then I started just kind of thinking about it and… I’m annoyed about it, I’m kind of butthurt, but it makes sense if you think about it,” Dariush said. “So, it was never like a written agreement that I was gonna be the backup… A guy like Volkanovski, who’s currently, I believe, number one pound-for-pound, wants to volunteer and jump on that, it makes sense on their part… So I get it, bro… It makes sense business-wise. Obviously, it sucks for me, but I get why they did what they did.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Dariush has won seven straight fights, including most recent victories over former interim champion Tony Ferguson and Diego Ferreira. He’s been with the UFC since 2014 and seems to be hitting his stride in the lightweight division.

Despite not getting the UFC 280 backup role, Dariush has the opportunity to assert himself as a top contender in the lightweight title picture this weekend.

Do you think Beneil Dariush was robbed of the UFC 280 backup?