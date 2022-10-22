Fighters React To Beneil Dariush Shutting Down Mateusz Gamrot

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush shut down Mateusz Gamrot’s wrestling en route to another win at UFC 280.
Dariush returned to the Octagon 17 months after his last win at UFC 262 over Tony Ferguson. He was supposed to face Islam Makhachev earlier this year before suffering an ankle injury.
Despite the long layoff, Dariush didn’t deal with hardly any ring rust at UFC 280. He consistently stopped Gamrot’s grappling advances throughout the fight and landed some brutal combinations on the feet.
After three rounds of hard-fought action, Dariush won unanimously to move one step closer to a title shot.
UFC Fighters Praise Beneil Dariush In Win Over Mateusz Gamrot
See what UFC fighters had to say about Dariush’s performance round-by-round.
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Dariush has now won eight fights in a row, including recent finishes of Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman. He could potentially earn a No. 1 contender fight for his next Octagon assignment.
As for Gamrot, the loss brings a four-fight winning streak to a close. Despite the setback, he remains one of the most intriguing contenders in the division and will look to bounce back in his next fight.
Check out the UFC 280 results and highlights here.