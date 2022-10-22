Fighters React To Beneil Dariush Shutting Down Mateusz Gamrot

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush shut down Mateusz Gamrot’s wrestling en route to another win at UFC 280.

Dariush returned to the Octagon 17 months after his last win at UFC 262 over Tony Ferguson. He was supposed to face Islam Makhachev earlier this year before suffering an ankle injury.

Despite the long layoff, Dariush didn’t deal with hardly any ring rust at UFC 280. He consistently stopped Gamrot’s grappling advances throughout the fight and landed some brutal combinations on the feet.

After three rounds of hard-fought action, Dariush won unanimously to move one step closer to a title shot.

UFC Fighters Praise Beneil Dariush In Win Over Mateusz Gamrot

See what UFC fighters had to say about Dariush’s performance round-by-round.

Round 1:

Wowwww. High level grappling exchanges up coming 🔥 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

Great scrambles by both #UFC280 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

Why is Gamrots ear bleeding… #UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

This fight is like the wish version of Isalm vs Oliveira 😂 #UFC280 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 22, 2022

This whole card should of been 5 rounds!!!#UFC280 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

Round 2:

1 – 1 going into the 3rd. Great fight! #UFC280 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 22, 2022

Who ever wins this 3rd takes it!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

Clear round for beneil

Awesome fight#ufc280 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 22, 2022

Man, Dariush is a freaking tank. Took that round and Gamrot is starting to run out of options for takedown. #UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

See this is a proper 3 round banger 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

I’ve got Darius winning this #UFC280 — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) October 22, 2022

Benny control that round beautifully #ufc280 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 22, 2022

Round 3:

The takedown defense of @beneildariush is the most surprising aspect of the night. Sheesh. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 22, 2022

Beneil Dariush 💥 y’all musta forgot!! #UFC280 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

Beneil winning this fight. Gamrot landing nothing, no kicks, no boxing. Takedowns are only attempts!! Let’s go baby. Coming for the strap!! #ufc280 — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) October 22, 2022

I wish that was a 5 round fight — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022

Daruish's takedown defense was on full display that a beautiful fight #UFC280 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 22, 2022

Dariush has now won eight fights in a row, including recent finishes of Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman. He could potentially earn a No. 1 contender fight for his next Octagon assignment.

As for Gamrot, the loss brings a four-fight winning streak to a close. Despite the setback, he remains one of the most intriguing contenders in the division and will look to bounce back in his next fight.

Check out the UFC 280 results and highlights here.