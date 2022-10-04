Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler Is Not Living Up To Full Potential

Beneil Dariush believes Michael Chanler is not living up to his full potential.

The UFC lightweight division is beginning to heat up. There is a title fight looming in a matter of weeks between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Islam Makhachev.

There is also another fight a few weeks later between top-ranked fighters Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Many believe that the winner of the fight between Poirier and Chandler could be next for the winner of Oliveira and Makhachev. The only problem with this is that there is another deserving fighter that is being left out: Beneil Dariush.

Dariush is currently ranked sixth in the division but is on a seven-fight winning streak. It seemed that following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, Dariush could have been put into title contention. He was scheduled for a bout against Makhachev that could have been a number-one contender fight but was forced out with an injury. With that, Makhachev was called up to face Oliveira.

Dariush does not feel his injury and the time off that came with it should exclude him from a title shot, and in turn, does not feel that Chandler should be in his way.

“Honestly, I think he’s just trying to hype himself up,” Dariush told Helen Yee (h/t BloodyElbow.) “I don’t think that’s true. But if that does happen, man, I will — that’s basically a clown show. What? The guy just had a title shot loss and then lost again. So it doesn’t make sense. After I beat Gamrot, I don’t think there’s anyone who can step in front of me. That being said, we’ll see what happens,” continued Dariush. “I think it would be a joke if he gets a title shot.”

Beneil Dariush (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages)

Beniel Dariush Is Not Too High On Michael Chandler

Chandler received a title shot against Oliveira in just his second UFC fight. He lost that one and his next against Justin Gaethje before recording a win against Ferguson. Chandler is a fan favorite and a former Bellator champion. Some think that his popularity is allowing him to jump the line. Dariush gave his thoughts on Chandler as a fighter and believes Poirier will be victorious at UFC 281.

“Only because Michael Chandler focused so much on being exciting, I think he actually gives up a lot of his skill sets,” he said. “I think he could do way better than he’s actually done. I think he’s, what, 2-2 in the UFC? I think he could be undefeated right now if he had a better mindset, but he’s so focused on being entertaining and exciting, he’s lost two fights and that’s why I’m leaning more towards Dustin.”

Dariush will be getting back in the cage himself at UFC 280 when he takes on Mateusz Gamrot on Oct. 22.

Do you agree with Beneil Dariush’s assessment of Michael Chandler?