Bo Nickal Out Of UFC 282, New Date For Debut In The Works

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch generational MMA prospect Bo Nickal make his first walk to the UFC Octagon.

Nickal has withdrawn from the UFC’s final pay-per-view card of 2022, UFC 282 on December 12th, due to an undisclosed injury. He was supposed to face Jamie Pickett on the UFC 282 main card in one of the most hyped debuts in recent UFC history.

MMA Junkie was the first to report the news of Nickal’s withdrawal. It’s uncertain if Pickett will remain on the UFC 282 card.

Nickal, a former NCAA wrestling national champion, won back-to-back fights on Dana White‘s Contender Series this year. After a quick submission of Zach Borrego, his anticipated UFC debut was pushed back further when UFC President Dana White opted to give him a second fight.

In his second appearance on DWCS, Nickal made quick work of Cage Fury FC standout Donovan Beard in September. White then offered him one of five contracts given out in the 2022 DWCS season finale.

Bo Nickal Now Reportedly Set To Debut At UFC 285

According to MMA Junkie, the UFC is now targeting Nickal to feature at UFC 285 on March 4th. It’s uncertain who Nickal will potentially face and if he’ll still debut on a pay-per-view main card.

Fans and pundits have bestowed massive expectations for Nickal, as has himself. Earlier this year, he revealed he would retire if the UFC offered him a fight on an event’s preliminary card.

Nickal has called out some of the top fighters in the UFC ahead of his debut. He called out Khamzat Chimaev following his win over Beard and also feels confident in a future matchup with Israel Adesanya.

The UFC didn’t call Nickal’s bluff and gave him a main card spot for his first UFC fight. UFC 285 is still in the works and an official location and venue for the March 4th event haven’t been announced.

We should learn more about Nickal’s health status and the plans for his UFC debut in the coming months.

Who should be Bo Nickal’s UFC debut opponent?