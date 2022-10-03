Bo Nickal Will Retire If Put On Prelims

Bo Nickal’s highly anticipated UFC career may end before it has even begun, should the UFC put him anywhere but the main card.

The NCAA Division I champion has kicked the UFC’s doors down, rather than walk through them like most. A two-time winner of Dana Whites Contender Series, he now has a date to debut. Jamie Pickett is the man in charge of checking the rookies glowing resume for faults at UFC 282. Bo Nickal has now shockingly told that should they consider putting his on the prelims, he will retire.

The revelation came on The MMA Hour after he was asked about card placement.

“Am I a prelim guy? I am not a prelim guy” Bo Nickal said, almost shocked at the audacity of the question. “If I have to fight on the prelims, I’ll retire. I’m done.”

Nickal has star power that far exceeds his résumé, and he speaks as though he knows it. He feels assured that the UFC does too.

“I don’t know if it’s in the contract, but they’ll do the right thing. They’ll do the smart thing. Like I said, if I am on the prelims then I will just retire. I’m out.”

Bo Nickal ”I’m A Main Card Guy”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It may be one of the biggest what-ifs, and most shocking turn of events should it happen. Ariel Helwani then tried to lay out a scenario to Bo Nickal where in being on the prelims is better. Pointing to the high viewership ratings on ESPN, he gave Nickal a little moment of pause for thought, but ultimately, Bo Nickal remained unsold on life as a prelim headliner.

“Yeah, I’ve seen them do it before. You know, have a bigger fight on the prelims and stuff. But I dunno, I just think, I’m a main card guy. Like even on Dana White‘s Contender Series and stuff, I was the main event. At 2-0. Every fight I’m in is the main event. They are putting me on the main card.”

While this could be a persona Nickal is trying out, he should be careful. He is fresh in the door, and Dana White does not take kindly to threats and may test his words.

Do you think Bo Nickal would actually retire if made to fight on the prelims?