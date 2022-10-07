Bobby Green’s USADA Suspension Length Revealed

Bobby Green has had his length of suspension for his recent USADA drug-test failure revealed.

Green has been a mainstay on the UFC‘s roster since 2013 and having faced the best that the sport has to offer in it’s always deep 155lb division. A few of his notable past opponents include Dustin Poirier, Edson Barbosa, and most recently a bout with Islam Makhachev, and while he may not always win these fights, he is never someone to take lightly.

However, it will be some time before Green will be cleared to compete after he announced that he failed drug test by USADA, having popped for the substance DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone, or just simply androsterone), an endogenous steroid hormone precursor.

“King” Bobby revealed that this was a result of him taking what he believed to be a natural supplement from Walmart, not understanding it was on the banned substance list, and that he did not intend on taking something that was not allowed, which is why he is being so up-front about the situation.

“I’m crushed. I’m like, What the fuck? I had no idea what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to that to what I was doing … I would never try to lie,” Green said (h/t MMAMania). “I’m against PEDs. I would never even think about those things. I’ve never even looked at the site to know what is banned and what is not. I don’t give a fuck because I don’t pay attention.”

Friday, it was revealed that Green will be serving a six-month suspension as opposed to the two-year duration he was facing. This is in part because Green provided that he purchased DHEA as an over-the-counter supplement and also due to the low level of performance enhancement DHEA is deemed to provide.

The suspension term is retroactive to the date of the test failure, so Green will be eligible to return on November 16.

