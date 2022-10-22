Fighters React To Borralho’s Hard-Fought Decision Win At UFC 280

Caio Borralho maintained his perfect record in the UFC with a hard-fought decision victory over Makhmud Muradov at UFC 280.

In a middleweight bout that was highlighted as the event’s Sleeper Scrap, both fighters ended up having significant periods of success in the grappling department.

Borralho’s diverse kicking game was on full display early until the Brazilian landed his first takedown. After working into mount and trying to grab an armbar, “The Natural” found himself on his back with Muradov looking to land strikes.

The opening moments of the second round played out similarly to the first, but it was Muradov who ended up shooting for the first takedown. Borralho immediately grabbed ahold of his neck and threatened a choke that put “Mach” on the bottom, but another reversal from Muradov allowed the 32-year-old to spend the rest of the round in top positon.

With the fight seemingly still up for grabs heading into the final round, Muradov was quick to blitz forward with some big punches before attempting another takedown on the fence. Borralho once again grabbed a guillotine on the way down, and this time the Brazilian used it to sweep and end up in mount.

Although Muradov continually tried to create space and get to his feet, he was unable to escape Borralho’s top pressure and ended the fight on his back.

The UD victory goes to the Natural @BorralhoCaio! How did you score that one?



[ #UFC280 is LIVE on ESPN News ] pic.twitter.com/I2jDZEAxXF — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Borralho ended up being awarded the unanimous decision victory for his third UFC win after debuting in the promotion earlier this year.

Fighters React To Borralho vs. Muradov

The battle between the two middleweights was one of the more exciting contests on the UFC 280 prelims, and a few fighters reacted to the effort displayed by Muradov and Borralho.

What a high pace fight for these big guys! #UFC280 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 22, 2022

@BorralhoCaio is a problem — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) October 22, 2022

Caio really showing up so far in his UFC career! #UFC280 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

Caio is doin what he needs to do to put him away Muradov is really good — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

