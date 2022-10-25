Boxer Kambosos Faces Major Lawsuits From Manager And Trainer

Boxer George Kambosos Jr. has had a pair of lawsuits filed against him by his former manager and trainer for alleged breach of contract.

The former lightweight title holder is coming off a lopsided decision loss in his rematch with the undefeated Devin Haney on October 16 in Kambosos’ native Australia. According to The Ring, the lawsuits from the 29-year-old’s former manager Peter Kahn and trainer Javiel Centeno were filed in a Florida court three days before his most recent fight.

The lawsuits claim that Kambosos owes a total of $627,000 to the pair. $280,000 is owed to Centeno, while at least $347,000 and potentially more is due to Kahn.

Kambosos made his pro debut in 2013 and put together a 13-0 record through 2017 while competing in Australia and New Zealand. Khan and Centeno’s attorney Carl Berry claims that Kahn was instrumental in helping the Australian compete internationally and achieve his present level of success.

Kahn (left) and Centeno (right) have both filed lawsuits against the former boxing champion. (The Ring)

“Prior to Peter’s involvement, Kambosos only fought in Australia, so he basically contacted Peter because (Kambosos) wanted to get out of Australia and for Peter to help make him into a star and build a brand, which is what Kambosos became,” Berry told The Ring. “Peter did everything, George for his part won fights, and he did that. As a team, they were able to get George in a mandatory position for the IBF title.”

Lawsuits Claim Money Is Owed From Previous Fights

At the encouragement of Kahn, Kambosos went to Haney’s dressing room after their first fight in order to extend his congratulations to the American.

During that exchange, Haney’s father Bill apparently made a point to remind Kambosos about how hard his manager was working on the Australian’s behalf. According to Berry, Kahn just wants to be paid what he’s owed for helping to orchestrate those last two bouts.

“Peter only took 10 percent. Keep in mind, everyone else is charging a third. Their contracts say if you win a title, they get another two years. Peter doesn’t do that with any of his fighters. He only takes 10 percent. It’s a sweetheart deal as far as I’m concerned. Peter brings a lot to the table.”

Kambosos lost a unanimous decision to Haney in his last bout. (Top Rank)

An email sent by Kambosos from October 3 firing Kahn acknowledges that the two had come to a verbal agreement setting terms for him to serve as the Australian’s manager.

Kahn’s lawsuit details that his only expectation is to collect the agreed-upon 10 percent from the Haney bouts, and Berry says that Centeno’s lawsuit also seeks only to recover proper compensation for previous fights.

“It’s the same situation with Javiel, because he shorts Javiel the money after he beats Teofimo Lopez, and then he shorted him again for George’s first fight with Haney. Quite honestly, I’ve seen guys shorted before, but this is a little more than what I normally see.”

What do you think of this story about Kambosos allegedly not paying his former manager and trainer money owed from previous bouts?