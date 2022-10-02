25 Year Old Boxer Luis Quiñones Dies 5 Days After KO Loss

The combat sports world as a whole has suffered a loss, as Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones has passed away days after suffering a knockout loss.

At 25 years old, Quiñones was a junior welterweight boxer with a total of 11 pro fights, according to BoxRec, with a record of 10-1 with 6 knockouts. Unfortunately, it was the first loss of his career that would end up taking his life, after he suffered a devastating knockout to undefeated Jose Munoz on September 24th.

Mourning Luis Quiñones

After the knockout loss, suffered in the eighth round of the bout, Luis Quiñones was left in a coma, where he stayed for five days, as doctors worked to deal with a brain clot that was discovered shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Unfortunately, this would make no difference, as he would be declared brain-dead on Thursday before passing away later that evening.

Following the news of his passing, Luis’s brother Leonardo Quiñones posted to Facebook to mourn the passing of his sibling. In a message penned in Spanish, Leonardo shared a sweet sentiment while posting a photo of the two together.

“You went ahead of us my soul brother, now you are on the lap of your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts,” Quiñones wrote.

Additionally, Colombian President Gustavo Petro even spoke on the tragedy of Quiñones passing away at such a young age. Posting to Twitter, he offered his condolences to the family of the fallen boxer.

“It hurts a lot to see leave a young man full of dreams and with a whole future ahead of him,” Petro wrote. “To the family of the Santanderean boxer Luis Quiñones: a hug with all my heart, I am very sorry for this difficult moment.”

Duele mucho ver partir a un joven lleno de sueños y con todo un futuro por delante. A la familia del boxeador santandereano Luis Quiñones: un abrazo de corazón, lamento mucho este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/GYKh3dj6pN — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 30, 2022

An aspect of these types of heartbreaking situations that is often overlooked, is the guilt that befalls the fighter who was facing the one who passed away. In this instance, Jose Munoz was actually personally familiar with Luis Quiñones, having sparred with him in the past, and wrote a letter to him before he passed away, which was made public after his death.

“I never thought that a dream could turn into a real nightmare,” he wrote in Spanish. “The desire to succeed in life put us both on the same path, but because of those things in life and especially the profession we chose, today you are in a situation that we never imagined,” the first few lines read.

La carta de José Muñoz a su rival y colega Luis Quiñónes, quien se debate entre la vida y la muerte en una clínica de Barranquilla, tras desplomarse en el ring el sábado pasado. pic.twitter.com/eFBFMRM8W3 — Flor Díaz Ospino (@Fdiazos) September 27, 2022

This is a truly tragic situation that appear to be happening at an increased frequency. Condolences are in order for the friends and family of Luis Quiñones, who was taken from this world at far too early an age.

What kind of measures, if any, can be taken to prevent situations like this from happening?