Brady Names Factor That Will Decide Muhammad Fight

Sean Brady seems to have a pretty good idea of what Belal Muhammad’s gameplan will be at UFC 280, and the 29-year-old is confident things won’t work out the way Muhammad is expecting.

The two welterweights are scheduled to meet in the featured prelim of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, and a win for either fighter could put them just one fight away from a shot at the welterweight title.

Brady entered the UFC with a 9-0 record in 2019, and the 29-year-old still hasn’t tasted defeat despite facing increasingly more difficult competition. He’s now ranked #8 in the UFC’s welterweight division, but he’ll face the toughest test of his career against the #5-ranked Muhammad.

Speaking at the UFC 280 media day, Brady was asked what he felt was going to be the deciding factor in his matchup with the 34-year-old. The undefeated fighter didn’t show any hesitation in his response.

“He’s gonna try to take me down, and he’s gonna run into these hips and realize this boy don’t move,” Brady answered. “He’s gonna realize it’s gonna be a long night.”

Brady Expects To Outgrapple Muhammad

While Brady’s 15-0 record is certainly impressive, Muhammad has already paid his dues in the UFC and is currently on the best streak of his career.

“Remember The Name” entered the UFC as an undefeated fighter in 2016 but came up short in his debut against Alan Jouban. Muhammad went on to suffer a couple more losses in his early years with the promotion but starting in 2019 he embarked on an undefeated stretch that has seem him pick up seven victories.

The only non-win during his current run was a 2021 No Contest after he was poked in the eye by Leon Edwards, who currently holds the UFC’s welterweight title after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

The 34-year-old’s ability to hit timely takedowns and control opponents was on full display during his last few bouts, but Brady doesn’t think Muhammad’s wrestling is going to be as effective in their fight.

Brady won a unanimous decision over Michael Chiesa in his last bout. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I’m a different animal of taking people down and controlling them and ground and pound and submissions. I feel like it’s just gonna be a lot different, it’s gonna be something he’s never experienced before.”

UFC 280 is headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, who was forced to relinquish his belt after missing weight at UFC 274.

“Do Bronx” will be one of three former champions on the UFC 280 main card. The event also includes former bantamweight king Petr Yan taking on Sean O’Malley, as well as T.J. Dillashaw trying to become bantamweight champion for a third time when he challenges Aljamain Sterling in the night’s co-main event.

What do you make of Brady’s claim that Muhammad isn’t going to be able to take him down as easily as his previous opponents?