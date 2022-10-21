A New Name Begs UFC To Be Mitchell’s Short-Notice Opponent

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell’s chances of fighting on November 5th might not be dead yet after another fighter threw his name in the hat.

Mitchell is still awaiting a replacement opponent for the November 5th UFC Fight Night card. His original opponent, Movsar Evloev, withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

Mitchell still intends to fight after a long hiatus from competition. He last fought against Edson Barboza at UFC 272 and earned a unanimous decision win.

The biggest victory of Mitchell’s career has been followed up by a long waiting game for ‘Thug Nasty’. He’s been calling out and has been called out by some big names in the division for a fight, but nothing has come to fruition.

A fight against Ilia Topuria didn’t come to fruition after Topuria was booked to fight Dan Ige at an upcoming event, despite Topuria’s callout of Mitchell.

Mitchell is a top-10 contender who is looking to continue to move closer to a potential title shot and he has a new challenger ready to fight him to further cement that path.

Damon Jackson Enters His Name Into Bryce Mitchell Sweepstakes

In a recent tweet, surging featherweight contender Damon Jackson offered to step in to face Mitchell.

So @Topuriailia is fighting @Dynamitedan808 and I am begging for the @ThugnastyMMA match up, and no one else can make weight @ufc give me a shot 🤜👊💪 pic.twitter.com/RjjqbNvCBt — Damon Jackson (@damonbjackson) October 21, 2022

“So [Ilia Topuria] is fighting [Dan Ige] and I am begging for the [Bryce Mitchell] match-up,” Jackson tweeted. “And no one else can make weight [UFC] give me a shot.”

Like Mitchell, Jackson has been on an impressive run in the featherweight division. Since a loss to Topuria in Dec. 2020, he’s put together a four-fight winning streak, with recent wins over Pat Sabatini and Dan Argueta.

Jackson fought with a heavy heart heading into his last win against Sabatini. His brother passed away just days before the fight and he opted to remain on the card and pick up a first-round finish.

A fight between Mitchell and Jackson would put two of arguably the top grapplers in the division against each other. Mitchell and Jackson are both wrestling standouts and have overwhelmed their recent adversaries on the ground.

If the Jackson/Mitchell fight happens, this will be the first time that Jackson has been scheduled for a five-round fight since winning the then-interim LFA featherweight title at LFA 47 in 2018.

The UFC is scrambling to find an opponent for Mitchell, and Jackson seems more than willing to save the card.

How would a Bryce Mitchell vs. Damon Jackson fight play out?