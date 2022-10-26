Caio Borralho Calls Out Next Opponent After UFC 280

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho doesn’t want to waste any time getting back into the Octagon following his win at UFC 280.

Borralho earned a unanimous decision win over Makhmud Muradov at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He’s won three straight in the UFC following a two-fight stint on Dana White‘s Contender Series last year.

Borralho had to grind his way to a hard-fought decision win over Muradov in one of the most competitive fights on the UFC 280 prelims. Despite having a fraction of the experience as Muradov, he showed grit and toughness to battle over 15 minutes.

Just a few fights into his UFC tenure, one could argue it’s still too early for Borralho to be calling out specific opponents. Despite this notion, he has his eyes on another up-and-coming middleweight for his next Octagon appearance.

Caio Borralho Calls For A Fight With Anthony Hernandez

MMA Junkie

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Borralho called his shot when it comes to his next opponent.

“I wanna fight Anthony Hernandez next,” Borralho said. “He’s coming off of a three winning streak, I’m coming from three winning streak. He finished Rodolfo Vieira and I’m ready to show him some Jiu-Jitsu. I think it’s a good fight to do before I do inside of the rankings. I think he’s Top 20, something like that…I think it’s a good fight to make. Anthony Hernandez, I want you next, man.”

Anthony Hernandez, like Borralho, has won three in a row in the UFC. He most recently earned a third-round submission victory over the veteran Marc-André Barriault last month.

Borralho earned a technical decision victory over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in April before a unanimous decision win over Armen Petrosyan in July. He fought in brief stays with Future MMA and MFC before getting his shot on DWCS.

Borralho could be a middleweight to watch for years to come and he’ll look to have his wish for a fight with Hernandez come true as he works closer to a spot in the rankings.

What do you think about Caio Borralho’s callout?