Calvin Kattar Calls For Judging Accountability After Emmett Loss

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar knows that MMA judging is harder than many make it out to be but wants to see accountability, nonetheless.

Kattar will face Arnold Allen in the UFC Vegas 63 main event this Saturday at the UFC Apex. He returns following a split decision loss to Josh Emmett at UFC Austin earlier this year.

Many thought Kattar got robbed against Emmett at UFC Austin. Despite outlanding Emmett in three of the five rounds, two of the judges scored the fight in Emmett’s favor.

MMA judging has been a hot topic over the past few years as controversial decisions, such as most recently with Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, have become more frequent. Kattar feels the time is right for athletic commissions to come together and create a fairer and more transparent scoring system.

Calvin Kattar Explains Wanted Change In MMA Judging

During his UFC Vegas 63 media day, Kattar explained what he wants to see changed with judging.

“It was the first time that I lost that I thought I won,” Kattar said. “Really the thing we want to stress…we just want accountability for the judges. That’s really it. We have a bad day in the office, we pay for it. Mistakes happen, it’s part of the game and human error is involved with everything, we just want to see a place where the commission or someone holds them accountable to the judges who might’ve gotten it the right way. It’s part of the sport to move forward.”

Luckily for Kattar, he’s been on the winning side of most of his decisions in the UFC. Before the loss to Emmett, he earned a unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze to move up into the featherweight title picture.

Open scoring has been a solution brought forward for controversial decisions in MMA. Critics have noted that fights may lack activity in the later rounds if a fighter knows he’s coasting to victory.

Kattar will look to leave it out of the hands of the judges on Saturday against Allen. Before he calls it a career, he hopes that something can be done to lessen head-scratching scorecards.

