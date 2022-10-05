Casey O’Neill Joins Jamahal Hill In UFC 4 Roster Criticism

Whoever is in charge of adjusting the roster on the EA Sports UFC 4 video game, they’re not on Casey O’Neill’s Christmas card list…

Last week, two new additions were made to the group of playable fighters on the fourth instalment of EA’s UFC series. Interestingly, neither of them has made an appearance under the UFC banner yet.

The new update saw 2022 Dana White‘s Contender Series victors Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. added to the game. The pair both secured contracts last month, with the 17-year-old Mexican’s signing marking him as the youngest fighter on the promotion’s roster.

After the UFC president ran a vote to see which of the two newcomers fans wanted to see added to the game, both were ultimately made available, with White citing tight results in the polls as the reason behind the move.

While the decision was no doubt positive for the two signings, especially as they look to enhance their notoriety ahead of their debuts, it rubbed a few active UFC fighters up the wrong way.

One of those was light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill. Despite being ranked #6 at 205 pounds and coming off back-to-back headline knockout wins, “Sweet Dreams” still has no place on the EA Sports UFC 4 roster. Hill took to Twitter this past weekend to express his frustration at his continued absence.

Now, another ranked fighter who remains an omission from the video game has shared a similar sentiment.

O’Neill: “There’s Got To Be A Way To Put All Ranked Fighters In”

During a recent interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, #10-ranked women’s flyweight contender Casey O’Neill was asked about Rosas Jr.’s addition to UFC 4 following his unanimous decision victory over Mando Gutierrez during week 9 of DWCS 2022.

“King Casey” admitted that it’s annoying to see fighters added instead of her, especially when it’s a pair of newcomers who are yet to step inside the Octagon.

“I’m actually mad about that because I’m not in the video game yet. I think that video game is bullsh*t,” O’Neill said with a smile. “I was gonna say, ‘F EA Sports,’ but I won’t because I do still wanna get in the game. But, please put me in the game.”

O’Neill also expressed her confusion at why EA Sports can’t add every ranked fighter given the size of the roster in games like FIFA, which includes over 17,000 players across 700 playable teams.

“It’s crazy. I feel like there’s got to be a way to put all ranked fighters into the game. Like, FIFA has all the players, and that’s so many,” O’Neill pointed out. “I can’t even tell you how many, but more than 4,000, surely. And you’re telling me that we can’t put in the top 15 of every division in the UFC? That’s nuts.”

Nevertheless, despite O’Neill and Hill’s complaints, gamers will have to continue without the knockout power of “Sweet Dreams” and the ever-improving well-rounded game of “King Casey” on their screens for the time being.

Dang . They gotta update @EASPORTSUFC with all the ranked fighters if they are going to add contender series people 🤷‍♀️ — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 28, 2022

Who would YOU like to see added to the UFC 4 video game if you had to pick one fighter?