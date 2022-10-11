Cejudo Worries Sean O’Malley Is Too Deep Into His Own Persona

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo knows a thing or two about marketing, although he feels Sean O’Malley is taking his marketability too far.

O’Malley will face former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It is the toughest test of his young UFC career and a massive step up in competition following a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

O’Malley is arguably one of the biggest stars in the UFC following recent finishes of Thomas Almeida, Raulian Paiva, and Kris Moutinho. Ever since he earned a UFC contract via Dana White‘s Contender Series, he’s been arguably one of the biggest box office hits for the promotion.

Along with his Octagon performances, O’Malley has developed himself into a star with his various podcasts, wild hairstyles, and supreme confidence in his abilities. While Cejudo recognizes O’Malley’s star power, he feels he may be too deep into his ‘Suga Show’ character to the point where it could be a detriment.

Henry Cejudo Questions Sean O’Malley’s Desire To Fight Amidst Distractions

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cejudo explained what worries him about O’Malley.

“When he first came into the UFC…his curly hair, little jolly green giant type of kid,” Cejudo said of O’Malley. “Now all of a sudden he’s got tatts, he dyes his hair, he’s riding Lamborghinis, sleeping in silk pajamas. He understands the marketing game too, but when you start getting tattoos on your face and doing x, y and z, I start to wonder are you actually buying into your persona to when you become that?

“I’m smart enough to know that the King of Cringe is an act. It is me, but I elevate the volume on it. The only reason I bring that stuff up is all of that stuff can be a distraction too… money’s not gonna equal to world championships…”

Cejudo and O’Malley have had their fair share of back-and-forths over the years. In 2020, Cejudo called O’Malley overrated and the two had a brief verbal confrontation backstage at UFC 276.

Cejudo is planning on bringing his ‘Cringe King’ character back in full force for his UFC return. He re-entered the USADA testing pool but has yet to have his return fight booked.

O’Malley will have the chance to assure Cejudo and others that he isn’t distracted by his self-image with a statement win against Yan at UFC 280.

