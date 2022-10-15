Archives: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs (2014)

As you’ll learn from the following article published on this day eight years ago, bad guys don’t apologize.

Chael P. Sonnen may be the most vocal member of the entire MMA community. There is seldom a day that goes by where he isn’t opining about one thing or another on his YouTube channel. But eight years ago, on the debut installment of his podcast no less, he himself was the subject of the conversation.

In the latest Chael Sonnen news, Tito Ortiz made the claim that his lobbying efforts have finally paid off and that he will rematch Sonnen in February of next year. As far as PEDs are concerned, last year, Sonnen shared with the public what his favorite PED was and why.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Eight Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 15, 2014, 3:20 PM]

Headline: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs

Author: Matt Boone

If you’re looking for an apology from West Linn, Oregon’s favorite gangster regarding his recent drug test failures, Chael P. is making it clear you’re going to be waiting a long time — because it’s not going to happen.

On the debut edition of his “You’re Welcome” podcast, former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen spoke about the response he received for the way he handled his testing positive for performance enhancing drugs prior to his fight with Wanderlei Silva, a fight that as we found out, never did — and never will — happen.

“People were saying, ‘why won’t he say he’s sorry?’ I’m not,” said Sonnen. “I’m not going to apologize because I’m not sorry. I’m a consenting adult. I knew exactly what I was doing. This was a premeditated decision.”

Sonnen continued, elaborating on the fact that he knew exactly what he was doing and explained why he doesn’t regret it one bit.

“Here’s the problem, is that it worked. The problem is, it helps. There’s a term out there, performance enhancing drug. The reality is, it’s all medicine. All medicine is made to make you better. If it did the opposite, it would be malpractice. You’re not going to the doctor to say give me something to make me worse. i was taking things and they were making me feel a little better.”

Sonnen continued, “I came from a little bit different time. This isn’t like the guys of now. This is back, when I grew up through the 80s, I would go to the local health food store, your GNC, and I’d take everything on the shelf and hope that something would work, whether you’re talking proteins, whether you’re talking creatines, whatever it might be, if there was a guy on the label and he was big and strong looking, I was begging my mom and dad to buy me that. I have tried everything over the years on the off-chance that something might work. And every now and then you’ll find something that does.”

“For me, the litmus test was flawed, but here was my litmus test: Can’t be a steroid, and it’s got to be legal. I can’t take anything, I don’t wan’t to be in possession of anything that isn’t legal. What I’m talking about there, I’m not talking about the commissions and their rules, I’m talking about the law. I’m talking about, am I holding something in my possession and then a police officer sees me, am I allowed to have that. If the answer’s yes, then I’m in. That was my test. If I could get this legal, if there’s a legal medication, I’m taking it, I’m not cross-referencing it with the commission. I’m not taking the rules or someone else’s over that of a doctor. That’s what I’d tell myself to sleep well at night.”

Sonnen concluded, “If you’re going to try to get away with something, if you’re beat, you’re beat,” Sonnen said. “There’s nothing more to it, there’s nothing more to the story. I took something, I was caught, I got tarnished and that’s it.”

