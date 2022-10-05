Chandler Praises USADA In Light Of McGregor Reports

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency in light of some troubling reports surrounding Conor McGregor.

Last July, McGregor suffered his second defeat of the year against rival Dustin Poirier. While the January clash saw him knocked out for the very first time, the pair’s second collision in 2021 ended in disaster for the Irishman.

Not only did he have another defeat added to his record, costing him the trilogy with “The Diamond,” but he also left the T-Mobile Arena with a broken leg, which has left him on the sidelines ever since.

But surprisingly, his period in rcovery has also brought with it a test-free year for the former two-division champion, as was revealed by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter. The Canadian’s report noted that aside from recent signings, the “Notorious” superstar stands as the only UFC fighter to have not been tested in 2022.

McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.



USADA provided TSN with the following statement: pic.twitter.com/7iNSS6BwXU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 23, 2022

In the aftermath of the revelation, USADA came under heavy scrutiny, with the likes of Ariel Helwani suggesting that the sole missing name is a bad look. And though some pointed to McGregor’s injury as a possible reason for the lack of drug testing, Chris Weidman‘s USADA visits would appear to dispel that as a legitimate logic.

Despite that, not everyone has reached negative conclusions after the revelation.

Chandler Doesn’t Criticize USADA For McGregor Omission

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, #5-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler was asked about the reports.

While he didn’t have any comments specific to McGregor’s case, Chandler did reiterate his trust in the anti-doping agency, insisting that it does a “great job” and is a major improvement on every other organization.

“I don’t have any comments on that. I don’t really know enough about it. I did see the reports coming out,” Chandler said. “Maybe I’m just blind to the fact that maybe there could be something going on. For me, I know USADA shows up here at the gym, my house at 6am, at California, Arizona, all over the country, when I’ve been on vacation; so I’ve been tested all over the country at all different times. It’s 100% random.

“There’s always gonna be criticism of everything when it comes to sport and USADA… I don’t really have a comment on it. I think USADA does a great job. I do wanna be tested more so I can get that 50 jacket,” Chandler added. “I will say this, they have definitely upped the testing… I’ve given blood and urine the majority of time… I’m happy with it. It’s much better than all the other organizations.”

While Chandler gears up to share the Octagon with McGregor’s three-time opponent, Poirier, next month at UFC 281, the irishman appears to be nearing the end of his recovery. And having consistently teased a comeback soon, many will be keeping a keen eye on McGregor’s name in USADA’s testing history.

Conor McGregor on Instagram

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.