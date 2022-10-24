Charles Oliveira Sends Message To Brazilian Fans Following UFC 280 Loss

Charles Oliveira has a message for all of his fans back home in Brazil.

UFC 280 did not go the way that former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira had hoped. He lost his bout against Islam Makhachev by second-round submission but has shown himself to be grateful in defeat.

It seemed to have been a long road to this UFC 280 title fight for Oliveira. In his last outing, he was stripped of the title after failing to make weight for his fight against Justin Gaethje. He went on to win that fight but returned home without the belt.

In the time between that fight and UFC 280, Oliveira had one goal in mind, to reclaim the belt. He spent his time announcing himself as the true champion and campaigning for fans to say the same about him. Oliveira always seems to have the support of his fans and especially his home fans in Brazil.

Charles Oliveira Is Thankful for His Brazilian Fans And Vows To Bring The Belt Home Again

The fight fans in Brazil are very loyal to their own. Some of the rowdiest crowds in UFC history have been in Brazil. Any fighter who takes on a Brazilian in Brazil knows that they are in for a tough time. The chanting, the passion, and the excitement can sometimes be overwhelming for an outsider, but for a Brazilian fighter is all seen as support.

Now that Oliveira is without the lightweight strap, The only Brazilian champions left at this time are Amanda Nunes and Deiveson Figueiredo. Oliveira has sent a message to his supporters promising he will do all he can to add another belt for Brazil.

“I know how that feels. I know what it is to actually have thousands of places just shut down to watch me. And I wish I would have given a victory to people in a country that needs it so much and deserves it so much,” he said in his post-fight presser. “But 11 losses ago, I basically went back to the gym the same day because I said, ‘I’m gonna go and get this done. And together, for all the people that love me, and that root for me, and that always support me, they’re always behind me, we’re going to train and we’re going to be together in this, and we are going to turn things around, and this belt is gonna be mine again.”

The loss at UFC 280 was the first for Oliveira since 2017. He has proven himself to be one of the best at 155 pounds and at only 33 years old, there is a good chance that he will have another opportunity to be the king of the lightweights.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will be the champion at lightweight ever again?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.