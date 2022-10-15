Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic

10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday.

Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.

Shields had her way with her bodywork throughout the 10-round battle. She was able to slow down Marshall in the later rounds and use excellent defensive movement to avoid pressure against the ropes.

After 10 rounds, Shields earned the win on all three judges’ scorecards (97-93 x 2, 96-94) to remain unbeaten in her professional boxing career.

Highlights From Claressa Shields Vs. Savannah Marshall

Check out some of the highlights from Shields/Marshall below.

All action early from London. #ShieldsMarshall pic.twitter.com/zA5FokDdSk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022

Drop those scorecards below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UVteetgsZo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022

Shields may opt to return to MMA for her next combat sports venture. She’s signed with the PFL and hasn’t fought in the SmartCage since a loss to Abigail Montes last October.

Shields defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring middleweight titles against Marshall. The win also gave her the WBO female middleweight belt to add to her collection.

Shields continues to prove why she’s one of the biggest stars in women’s boxing and could return to the ring sometime next year to defend her titles.

How did you score Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall?