Conor McGregor Makes Bold Claim About His MMA Comeback

Every day that passes is another closer to the return of Conor McGregor.

The biggest star in MMA, McGregor has not fought since suffering a brutal injury in his third bout with Dustin Poirier, more than a year ago. While it is understandable that he would want to take his time in returning to action after what was one of the nastiest leg injuries seen in combat sports, he has provided some updates along the way to show that he has been healing well and is making strides towards being able to compete again.

Conor McGregor Promises A Historic Return

While there were questions recently about whether or not Conor McGregor was still going to be competing in the UFC due to the fact that he has not been tested by USADA all year, he all but confirmed that he was still looking to fight in a recent Q&A on Twitter. Here, the Irishman reaffirmed his previous promise that when he does return, it will be in a bout at welterweight.

“Definitely,” McGregor wrote in response to someone asking if 170lb was next.

On top of this, McGregor gave something of a prediction for how his return is going to play out. When one user asked how big his comeback was going to be, he had a bold proclamation to make.

“The greatest comeback in sports history,” McGregor responded.

This is a bold claim for Conor McGregor to live up to, especially considering some of the incredible comebacks we have seen in MMA alone, with the likes of Dominick Cruz returning from a laundry list of injuries to reclaim the title being just one example.

Nevertheless, if he were to somehow fight for and win a title at welterweight, this would be a worthy addition to any sport’s fan’s favorite comeback list.

