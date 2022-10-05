McGregor Has Confident Prediction For Oliveira/Makhachev Bout

UFC 280 sees a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, and Conor McGregor thinks it will be one-way traffic.

While McGregor has confirmed that his return to the UFC Octagon will be in a bout at welterweight, he still has reason to keep an interest in what is happening at lightweight, the division in which he won his second consecutive UFC title.

So as a result, it is only natural that he would routinely have some things to say about the fact that Oliveira and Makhachev will be squaring off for the title which was left vacant after Oliveira had a mishap on the scales prior to his title defense against Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor Picks Charlie Olives

Ahead of this massive UFC 280 main event title fight, many people are picking Islam Makhachev to beat Charles Oliveira, in large part due to the reputation he has from being the cousin and close training partner of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Conor McGregor is not looking at this fight the same was as those people.

Speaking during a recent Q&A on Twitter, McGregor was asked for his prediction of how Oliveira vs Makhachev will go down. Not only did he pick the Brazilian to regain his title in a massive upset, but he says that it will not be particularly difficult.

“Olly and easily,” McGregor wrote, simply.

While Conor McGregor is not the only person who is picking Charles Oliveira to win against Islam Makhachev, it is not particularly surprising to hear that he is rooting against the man who is backed by and representing his biggest rival.

It is hard not to wonder if “The Notorious” is making his prediction based on his disdain for Khabib Nurmagomedov, or if he is able to recognize and appreciate the skill that Oliveira brings to the table, separate from his potential biases.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor?