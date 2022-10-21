Conor McGregor Pulls Petr Yan Into Hasbulla Feud

UFC star Conor McGregor has responded to Hasbulla’s signing with the UFC by mocking his likeness to Petr Yan.

McGregor and Hasbulla have been at odds from afar for months, resulting in Hasbulla challenging McGregor to a fight. Hasbulla is a close friend and colleague of Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of McGregor’s most heated rivals.

Hasbulla will work on the promotional side of future UFC events as a part of his five-year contract. Additional details regarding his long-term role with the promotion have yet to be revealed by UFC President Dana White and the brass.

McGregor took exception to Hasbulla naming one of his chickens after him and went on a since-deleted Twitter rant back in August. Two months later, he’s re-ignited his feud with the internet celebrity ahead of UFC 280.

Conor McGregor Continues Feud With Hasbulla

In a recent tweet, McGregor mocked Hasbulla’s UFC deal by bringing Yan into the conversation.

Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc pic.twitter.com/aULsSQF8Ds — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2022

“Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc,” McGregor tweeted.

Hasbulla is in Abu Dhabi this week supporting Islam Makhachev, who will fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. Makhachev is looking to become the first Dagestani UFC champion since Nurmagomedov retired in 2020.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. He’s teased a return at welterweight but nothing is currently in the works for his next fight.

Yan will face Sean O’Malley in a three-round bantamweight matchup on the UFC 280 main card. He and McGregor went back and forth last year regarding the debate of who is the best boxer in the UFC.

Yan and Hasbulla have yet to respond to McGregor’s latest jab, though it may be a matter of time until they hit back at the Irish star.

What is your reaction to Conor McGregor’s latest jab at Hasbulla?