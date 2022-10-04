Conor McGregor Further Pursues Trademark For Brand Name

UFC star Conor McGregor has launched a third bid to trademark his name after a Dutch company blocked his last application.

McGregor has been at odds with a Dutch firm, McGregor IP BV, after the company acquired the ‘McGregor’ trademark portfolio back in 2017. He is trying to acquire the trademark to sell clothing, footwear, and sportswear across Europe.

The Dutch company argues that confusion will persist between their company name and McGregor’s trademark request if the UFC star’s latest application is accepted.

McGregor has hired Dublin legal firm FR Kelly to move forward with his case. His team argues that McGregor and the Dutch company’s name would be distinguished and easy to differentiate.

Conor McGregor’s Latest Business Venture Hits Roadblock

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

McGregor’s business portfolio has skyrocketed in recent years, culminating in his place on the 2021 Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes list. The recent sale of a major stake in his Proper 12 whiskey company was a main factor in his standing on the list.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since a loss to Dustin Poirier via doctor stoppage after he shattered his leg in the first round at UFC 264. He continues to recover from the injury and is anticipating a possible return to fighting next year.

For now, McGregor’s biggest fight is taking place outside of the Octagon as he continues to fight for the trademark of his brand.

