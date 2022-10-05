McGregor Says He Was “Simply Acting” During Bisping Feud

Tensions between Conor McGregor and former middleweight champion turned commentator Michael Bisping have turned in an unexpected direction.

McGregor and Bisping have gone back and forth over the last week after McGregor mocked Bisping’s acting career. He claimed that other MMA fighters and personalities, including Bisping, have attempted to copycat his success in the film industry.

This comes ahead of McGregor’s movie debut in a ‘Road House’ remake featuring Jake Gyllenhaal.

When Bisping learned of McGregor’s comments, he didn’t respond in kind. He called McGregor a ‘dickhead’, which resulted in a hostile response from the former two-division UFC champion.

Bisping clarified his comments during a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast.

“If you watched the show, we were having a laugh, it’s a f**king joke, obviously,” Bisping said of McGregor. “There was no threats on my end whatsoever. But he kind of flipped a lid, didn’t he? He lost his mind. Anyway, Conor, relax buddy, Jesus goddamn Christ. There you go.”

Conor McGregor Appears To Squash Beef With Michael Bisping, For Now

In a recent Twitter clip, McGregor responded to Bisping’s latest exchange.

“Hey, Mike, it’s Conor here,” McGregor said. “I saw you didn’t understand that I was simply acting. I thought you would’ve known. Brother, all love, my man. God bless the show, God bless the fam, and God bless my man. Oh yeah!”

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. He’s been recovering from leg surgery and promises a comeback as soon as next year.

Bisping retired from MMA following a loss to Kelvin Gastelum but remains a fixture of MMA media. He and McGregor have had a complicated relationship over the years, as evidenced by other recent back-and-forths.

As McGregor focuses on his film career while also working his way back to fighting, he and Bisping seem to have cooled down after their recent dust-up.

What are your thoughts on the Michael Bisping/Conor McGregor banter?