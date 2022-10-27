Latest Update On Conor McGregor’s Planned UFC Return

Conor McGregor has given some insight into when fans could expect him to return to the Octagon despite not being in the USADA testing pool.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264 last year. He’s teased fans and pundits for months with training footage as he plots his return to MMA.

During a recent Instagram Live session, McGregor revealed that he plans to fight in the first quarter of 2023. But these plans are contradictory to his status in the USADA testing pool and UFC President Dana White’s recent remarks.

White revealed in his UFC 280 post-fight press conference that McGregor would need to re-register for the USADA testing pool for at least six months before competing. This follows a similar path of the returning former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who re-entered the pool last year.

Conor McGregor Envisions Early 2023 Return Despite USADA Debacle

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Assuming White’s admission is correct, McGregor won’t be able to return until April if he re-enters the pool by the end of October. While an opponent hasn’t been tabbed, he’s announced a move to welterweight for his next UFC fight.

McGregor has been linked to a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather in 2023, although he’s flip-flopped his level of interest. Upon his return, he’ll have no shortage of potential UFC opponents, including possible fights with Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, or an active welterweight fighter for the Irishman to make his divisional debut.

If McGregor isn’t fully against a return to lightweight, a fight against Charles Oliveira could make sense. Oliveira most recently lost to Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 and has called him out repeatedly.

In the meantime, McGregor is preparing to make his big-screen debut in the Road House remake, and a specific date for his Octagon return remains uncertain.

Who do you want Conor McGregor to fight for his Octagon return?