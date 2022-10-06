Cormier Addresses Rumors Of Brock Lesnar WWE Clash

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has addressed reports that suggest he could be set to share the WWE ring with Brock Lesnar.

This week, lifelong professional wrestling fan Cormier appeared on WWE programming for the very first time. His video promo on Raw came days after it was revealed that he’ll be serving as the special guest referee for the match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this weekend in Philadelphia.

Cormier won’t be the only notable MMA presence at the event, with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey set to headline in a championship match against Liv Morgan.

One prominent former UFC titleholder and pro-wrestling star who won’t be in action (or at least isn’t scheduled to be), however, is Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” crossed over to MMA in 2007, later holding the heavyweight gold on the sport’s biggest stage after dethroning Randy Couture.

While he originally retired and returned to WWE in 2012, Lesnar did make the walk to the Octagon again in 2016 at UFC 200, a card that was headlined by Cormier’s clash with middleweight legend Anderson Silva.

Talk of another return rose in 2018 when Lesnar confronted “DC” inside the Octagon following his heavyweight championship win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. Despite a push appearing to lay the groundwork for a future scrap, it never materialized, with Lesnar once again committing to a retirement from MMA.

Now, with Cormier set to appear at a WWE PPV event, many have speculated that he could be lined up to meet Lesnar in a different form of entertainment.

Cormier Pours Cold Water On Lesnar Talk

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight king Cormier was asked about his upcoming WWE venture, and whether there’s any truth to rumors about a possible collision with Lesnar in the organization.

While he acknowledged that talk of the matchup is good, and makes sense given their history, “DC” noted that there is currently nothing in the pipeline.

“This is honestly very good for me because people start to talk,” Cormier said. “People start talking going, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon (and) supposed to fight.’ So, it seems to make a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

Should a match between the two eventually come to fruition, Cormier wouldn’t represent the first rival from Lesnar’s MMA past to meet him in a different industry.

In October 2019, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on the 20th anniversary of the SmackDown brand. He attacked Lesnar, setting up a match at the Crown Jewel event. Nine years prior, Velasquez stopped Lesnar via TKO inside one round at UFC 121.

With that in mind, a future storyline playing on the history between Lesnar and Cormier doesn’t appear out of the realms of possibility. Perhaps “The Beast Incarnate” will even replicate his UFC 226 confrontation at Extreme Rules this weekend?

Image Credit: John Locher/Associated Press

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier go back and forth in a WWE storyline?