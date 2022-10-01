Cormier To Rockhold: “Luke, Don’t Come Back”

Former two-weight world champion Daniel “DC” Cormier has given some advice to recently retired Luke Rockhold: Do not enter the Octagon again.

Cormier made the statement during an installment of his Three rounds with DC series on YouTube. Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion himself, retired on a three-fight losing streak.

It was said by many that Rockhold looked better in losing to Paulo Costa than he had since his loss to Michael Bisping. Cormier, though, is of the sentiment that his teammate and friend should stay on the sidelines.

“Luke, don’t come back. It’s only been a few weeks and it was absolutely perfect. It couldn’t be better,” Cormier encouraged Rockhold. “Not only did he gain the praise of the masses, though, but he also gained the praise of his opponent in the competition. Paulo Costa came up to me a week later and told me how special it was to share the Octagon with Luke.”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Luke Rockhold was receiving this advice, due in part, to his claims that he would unretire, should Alex Pereira should win the title. Cormier argues that the former champion should consider an alternate, safer outlet.

“Luke, don’t come back. It’s fine. Go do jiu-jitsu if you want to. Go to ADCC.”

DC may have his opinions from a more educated place than most. Cormier compared his own retirement to Rockhold’s and admitted that he could not still compete, although he believes it is possible his friend still could.

“No, man. We can’t. I can’t. Maybe Luke can with some time away, but I would advise him to stay away. Don’t go back, especially not now. We’re still kind of riding the wave of what was in Utah [Rockhold’s retirement].”

What do you think, has Rockhold got anything left in the tank?