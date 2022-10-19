Cormier Responds To Potentially Facing Jon Jones At UFC 282

Daniel Cormier is ruling out a return to fighting.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is not heading back to the UFC Octagon. It is a growing trend in MMA that when a fighter retires there is a good chance they will be coming back to competition. Fans have seen this before and will most likely see it again, however they should not be waiting for the return of Daniel Cormier.

Cormier retired from the UFC back in 2020 and has not looked back. Outside of the cage, Cormier is one of the most successful former fighters in the world. He is a commentator for the UFC and has a show on ESPN alongside Ryan Clark called DC and RC.

On a recent episode of the show, Cormier addressed the possibility of returning to face Jon Jones at heavyweight at UFC 282 in December. After a good laugh, Cormier stood his ground on retirement.

“Listen, RC when you realize you can make money without tackling people and getting punched in the face is a whole new world, ain’t it?” he said. “I can actually make this money without actually fighting, I ain’t going back to fighting, get out of here man, finally I gotta get ready to go referee some WWF or whatever. WWE I would rather go referee and do all kinds of stuff, man. Let’s go.”

Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Debut Is Still Not Scheduled

Image Credit: John Locher/Associated Press

Jones and Cormier fought twice and at the time their feud was one of the biggest in the UFC. Now that Jones has decided to make the move to heavyweight there is no doubt that a possible trilogy fight with Cormier would be of interest to the fans, but Cormier at 43 years old has put fighting behind him.

Jones is rumored to be fighting on the UFC 282 card being held on December 10, but no opponent has been announced yet. Jones has taken the last two years off in over to bulk up and be ready for the heavyweight division.

