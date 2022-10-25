Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Cousin Of Claressa Shields Passes Away In Motorcycle Crash

By Harvey Leonard
Claressa Shields, Donjerell Hughes
Image Credits: BOXXER & Eva Balli on Facebook

The cousin of undisputed female light middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields has passed away following a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

At around 7:20 PM on Sunday, October 23, Burton police officers were called to the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive, where a serious crash had been reported.

At the scene, a black jeep and purple Honda motorcycle were found. Witnesses stated that the motorcyclist, later named to be 41-year-old Flint resident Donjerell Hughes, was heading west on Atherton Road. The jeep, which was stopped on the same road facing east, is said to have turned left towards Windy Wood Drive when it struck the motorcycle.

Tragically, Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. The jeep driver, a 28-year-old Fenton resident, was taken for evaluation at Hurley Medical Center.

Hughes’ cousin, boxing great and budding mixed martial artist Shields, addressed the incident online, first expressing concern over how long it took for an ambulance to arrive to transport her cousin.

According to a post on Facebook, Hughes was left lying on the ground for more than two hours before an ambulance arrived.

Claressa Shields

“I wanna know where there hell is the Ambulance! It’s been 2 hours and my cousin is laying out here covered up with a damn sheet in the cold after being hit off his motorcycle!!!!!! What is FLINT COMING TOO! Where is the ambulance!!!!!” Shields wrote.

Medical response times have previously come under scrutiny in Flint. Because of that, an agreement with STAT EMS was announced, with Mayor Sheldon Neeley insisting that “residents can expect consistent and dependable emergency response across the whole city” just last month.

Shields Pays Tribute Following Cousin’s Death: “Rest In Heaven”

Following Hughes’ passing, a number of friends and relatives paid tribute to the 41-year-old. That includes Shields, who wrote that she’s ‘heartbroken’ after the loss in a Facebook post.

Shields was recently in action inside the ring, outpointing Savannah Marshall in the UK earlier this month. In her post, the 27-year-old said she “couldn’t wait to see” Hughes after the result.

Shields also made note of Hughes’ charismatic dancing, which she and others posted videos of following his untimely passing.

Claressa Shields

“I’m mourning and celebrating at the same time….. I’m so proud of myself but also just heart broken and sad about Donjerell Hughes,” Shields wrote. “I couldn’t wait to see him! I was gonna tell him ‘man that girl Marshall was bigger than you cuz!’ this is so unfair! Rest in heaven and dance up there!!!”

While conclusions are still being reached following the fatal crash, police have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol was involved.

