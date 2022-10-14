Covington Pictured With Kanye West At BLM Documentary Premier

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently attended the premier of a right-wing documentary about Black Lives Matter alongside several notable figures.

“Chaos” has lived up to his nickname by achieving fame in MMA as much through his provocative opinions as for his actual skills inside the cage.

Covington’s persona is one that even his parents apparently can’t get behind, and the 35-year-old has made headlines for everything from his support of former president Donald Trump to calling Brazil a “dump.”

The UFC’s former interim welterweight champion is already notorious among MMA fans, and it appears that Covington’s conservative beliefs have allowed him to start spending time with some like-minded celebrities.

“Chaos” recently posted a picture of himself alongside right-wing activist Candace Owens as well as rappers Ray J and Kanye West at the premier of Owens’ new documentary about BLM.

“Paying my last respects to #BLM. They had a good run of scamming innocent Americans, but (Candace Owens) just buried them 12 feet deep with her new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold!!!! Check it out on DailyWire+”

Documentary Focuses On BLM Organization

Covington’s Instagram post was liked by former UFC middleweight king Chris Weidman, and outlets such as RapTV also posted pictures of “Chaos” alongside West, Owens and Ray J.

The full title of Owens’ documentary is The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and IMDb provides a brief synopsis of what viewers can expect from the film.

“On the 2-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Candace revisits Minneapolis and the violent, racially divided aftermath that fueled BLM’s global rise-and filled its coffers.”

Spanish sporting news outlet MARCA notes that Owens’ documentary specifically targets the organization known as BLM, rather than the actual movement itself. It’s unclear if either West or Covington are aware (or care) about the distinction between the two.

Covington last fought when he earned a unanimous decision over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 earlier this year. The 35-year-old captured the UFC’s interim welterweight title in 2018 but came up short when he challenged former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in 2019 and 2021.

“Chaos” currently holds the #2 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings amidst rumors the promotion wants to match him up with #3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev.

What’s your reaction to Covington appearing with Kanye West at the premier of a right-wing documentary about BLM?