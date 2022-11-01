Cris Cyborg Dismisses Amanda Nunes’ ‘GOAT’ Argument

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg feels her place in MMA history has been forgotten amidst the rise of Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, having won titles in four different major promotions. After a tumultuous end to her UFC tenure, she signed with Bellator and has become one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Cyborg won the Bellator title over Julia Budd at Bellator 238 and has defended it four times. She’s also dove into the world of boxing, having earned her debut win earlier this year.

Cyborg and Nunes clashed at UFC 232, with Nunes earning a first-round knockout in just 51 seconds to become the first female UFC double-champion. The loss was just the second of Cyborg’s professional career and her first since her professional debut in 2005.

When it comes to the conversation of the female MMA GOAT, Cyborg and Nunes are arguably at the top of the list. However, Cyborg believes her résumé is levels above Nunes’.

Cris Cyborg Makes Her Case For ‘GOAT’ Debate With Amanda Nunes

During a recent interview with Henry Cejudo, Cyborg made her case as the undisputed female GOAT of MMA.

“I believe for people who know fighting, know about MMA…the people that call Amanda the GOAT, she has more losses than me,” Cyborg said. “She didn’t stay 14 years undefeated. I lost the fight, yeah, but it happens. Sometimes it happens. But the history, how long, it’s not just about one fight.”

Cyborg recently got an endorsement from a surprising possible adversary. PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison recently tabbed Cyborg as the women’s featherweight GOAT over her former teammate Nunes.

Cyborg has managed to bounce back in a big way since the loss to Nunes. She’s won six straight fights during the time in which Nunes suffered her shocking defeat to Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

After Nunes returned to ‘champ-champ’ status with the rematch win over Peña, some fans and pundits re-affirmed her title as the GOAT. Cyborg still seems to have plenty of more fights left before she calls it quits, and she believes her legacy is already set in stone as an MMA legend.

