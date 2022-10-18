Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday.

Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.

There was some speculation regarding Swanson’s UFC future after the disappointing result in his first 135lb appearance. Despite the setback, he’s looking ahead to the future and sounds as if he’s found a potential new home in the bantamweight division.

Cub Swanson After Bantamweight Debut: “I Felt Great At 135”

In a recent Instagram post, Swanson addressed his fanbase following the loss at UFC Vegas 62.

“Congrats to [Jonathan Martinez] on the Big “W” on Saturday,” Swanson posted. “No excuses I felt great at 135 but Martinez came to scrap. I plan on spending some time with my family and take my time before deciding my next move. I appreciate everyone who supports me on this crazy journey.”

Swanson fought at featherweight for the majority of his career before making the move to bantamweight. He won his last featherweight fight against Darren Elkins last December in a first-round knockout.

As for Martinez, he’s been on a roll in the bantamweight division with four straight wins and could be on the verge of a spot in the rankings.

Swanson, who has faced top UFC contenders over the years such as Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway, has won three of his last five fights in the Octagon. Like Edgar, he opted to make the move to bantamweight and hopes he can achieve greater success.

Who should Cub Swanson face next at bantamweight?