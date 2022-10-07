Blaydes Blames Jones/Miocic Delay For HW Stagnation

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has become frustrated with the delay of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic’s returns to the Octagon.

Jones and Miocic haven’t fought for an extended period in the UFC. Jones hasn’t fought for nearly three years as fans have waited for his heavyweight debut, while Miocic hasn’t competed since losing his title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

A super fight between Jones and Miocic has been teased for years, with the booking being seriously considered over the past year. Jones had originally planned a return in September against Miocic before September came and went.

As the UFC continues to wait on Miocic and Jones, Blaydes has expressed annoyance with the delay.

Curtis Blaydes Expresses Frustration Towards Jon Jones/Stipe Miocic Hold-Up

In a recent Instagram post, Blaydes aimed at Jones and Miocic as the reason for the lack of movement in the heavyweight title picture.

“The heavyweight division is back to [being] stagnant and directionless,” Blaydes posted.

Blaydes earned a win over Tom Aspinall via injury stoppage at UFC London back in July. He’s won three straight, including a vicious knockout of Chris Daukaus back in March.

Ngannou won’t likely return to defend his title again until early next year as he recovers from knee surgery. He’s also been linked to a crossover boxing match against Tyson Fury.

As Blaydes awaits his next UFC test, the question mark surrounding a Jones/Miocic fight continues to make the conversation for the next heavyweight title shot uncertain.

