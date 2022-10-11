PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed

The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed.

Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.

The prominent mixed martial artist, who holds 20 knockouts in 26 wins in the cage, entered the bout as a heavy favorite over Silva. The boxing vet has amassed a 17-22 in the ring and 8-4 in MMA. She entered her bout with Cyborg on a 12-fight losing streak across both sports that stretches back to 2019.

While the bout was announced as a professional contest at the event, boxing commission OBBoxe chose not to oversee the match owing to a medical suspension imposed on Silva following a body-shot knockout in August. Associação Paranaense de Lutas were instead called to sanction Cyborg’s debut, which she won via unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Now, the PPV numbers have emerged. As well as the 10,000 fans who flocked to witness the action live, combat sports enthusiasts around the world could watch Cyborg’s venture to a new sport on Fite TV.

Locally, the event was streamed on premium cable channel Combate, and was also available via the Fight Music Show website as a digital PPV across South America. Per PR.com, the event attracted 110,000 buys globally.

Will Cyborg Box Again?

After emerging victorious in her opening dip into the boxing waters, Cyborg appears to have her eyes set on further action inside the ring.

On Twitter following her victory, Cyborg assessed her debut. After noting that the first bout is always difficult, the Brazilian promised to improve her game and return to the sport soon.

“The toughest fight is always the first one! Now that I’ve got my first out of the way I am ready to get back into the gym and start focusing on improving my mistakes!”

Of course, Cyborg still has business to attend to in MMA. According to Bellator President Scott Coker, the featherweight champion is currently in the matching period of her contract. He told Ariel Helwani that he’s confident of securing a deal soon enough.

Unlike with most promotions, a fresh contract under the Bellator banner will still leave the door open to more boxing opportunities for Cyborg. Coker has long been open about his willingness to grant fighters the chance to compete away from his organization, as was recently seen with Michael “Venom” Page’s BKFC outing.

How many female boxers have done 8 rounds when making their professional debut? pic.twitter.com/kCMH4k3MLA — Cris Cyborg 1-0 boxer (@criscyborg) September 27, 2022

Cyborg will certainly be looking to put a decent level of attention on her boxing game should she be targeting a crossover clash with current undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. The Brazilian has previously left the door open to the matchup, even offering to meet the Irishwoman in her own backyard.

