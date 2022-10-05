Dan Lambert Explains Ongoing Absence From All Elite Wrestling

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert has explained why he stepped away from appearances at All Elite Wrestling events.

Lambert and other ATT standouts, such as PFL star Kayla Harrison, have made guest appearances at AEW events in recent years. He has been one of the most involved from ATT, showcasing talent on the microphone and an ability to advance storylines.

Lambert was featured as a villainous character in AEW alongside names like Scorpio Sky and Lance Archer. He was also instrumental in AEW’s deal with Paige VanZant for her first professional wrestling gig.

But Lambert hasn’t appeared in the AEW ring in recent months, prompting speculation surrounding his long-term future with the promotion.

Dan Lambert Opens Up On Possible AEW Return

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lambert answered if he plans on returning to the professional wrestling scene.

“Not now,” Lambert said. “Maybe 2 months ago, we finished up our feud with The Men of the Year and Scorpio Sky against Wardlow and Sky dropped the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple of months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and [Ethan] Page was getting repackaged to do what he’s doing now with The Firm and working with MJF.

“So I just thought that was a good time that — it seemed like it was winding down,” Lambert continued. “I felt like I was getting stale, even though the reactions were still good, it was still fun, but I grabbed Tony Khan after that show and said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s run its course. I don’t want to go backward or overstay my welcome. So that’s going to do it for me.’ He was like, ‘Oh, man. Sure. Whatever you want. Maybe we’ve got to come up with a good idea and you can come back in the future.’” (h/t Fightful)

Lambert and ATT have shown that MMA and professional wrestling can crossover and co-exist. He recently hinted at more MMA fighters making appearances in the professional wrestling scene in the future.

Lambert seems content in his decision to walk away from AEW, at least for now. If an enticing angle to his character comes to fruition, we could see Lambert return to AEW sooner rather than later.

Did you enjoy Dan Lambert’s role in AEW?