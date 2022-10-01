Archives: Miragliotta Won’t Ref MVP Again After “POS” Remark (2019)

On this day three years ago, Dan Miragliotta and all parties involved decided it would be best if he never referees a fight of Michael Venom Page (MVP) ever again.

At Bellator Dublin in 2019, fans witnessed an unusual scene where one of the fighters was not just in conflict with his opponent but also the referee.

In quite the atypical scene, Page had one point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct. And the two also had a tense exchange after the fight, which the following article will cover in more detail. You can view the full fight between Page and Richard Kiely that was refereed by Miragliotta right here.

After the event, many people weighed in on what took place in the cage that night between Miragliotta and Page. Fellow referee Big John McCarthy stated that Miragliotta allowed his emotions to get the best of him in the moment. Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub was much harsher in his assessment of Miragliotta’s referee conduct, however.

In the end, Page and Miragliotta would reportedly squash their beef one month later.

Dan Miragliotta most recently graced the MMA News cycle with none other than Aljamain Sterling taking exception to him. It wasn’t because of how Miragliotta officiated any of his fights. In fact, “Big Dan” has never officiated a Sterling fight ever before.

No, what The FunkMaster took particular exception to was Miragliotta’s smirk.

As for Page, the once-undefeated showman is coming off back-to-back losses. First, he suffered a controversial loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281. This was followed by another close loss to Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 1, 2019, 1:42 PM]

Headline: Dan Miragliotta Admits He Called Michael Page A ‘F*****g Piece Of S**t’, Won’t Ref His Fights Again

Author: Cole Shelton

Dan Miragliotta will not be reffing Michael Page’s fights from now on.

‘Big Dan’ reffed Page’s fight at Bellator Dublin on Friday where he took a point from ‘MVP’ for unsportsmanlike. He was ground and pounding Richard Kiely and was saying stuff to his opponent where Miragliotta stepped in and took the point.

Following the fight, Michael Page revealed Dan Miragliotta called him a ‘f*****g piece of s*t

“I’m not going to say I didn’t say it, but I was wrong for saying it,” the referee told MMA Fighting. “I shouldn’t have gotten that angry, but I did. I screwed up.”

However, the ref says it was Page who started it after Kiely tried to shake ‘MVP’s’ hand but the fan-favorite told him to f**k off.

“I was pissed, bro,” Miragliotta said. “I’m 56-years-old, I’m a grown man. I’m older than him. I show respect to everybody. When someone says f*ck off like that to me with disrespect, I lost it. I never should have said what I said. And I know I was wrong.

“Under my breath, I turned, and one of his coaches was right next to me, and I said, ‘What a f*cking piece of s*it.’

“I knew I was wrong, and especially with it being his coach right there, and he said, ‘What did you say?’ And I said, ‘Man, I apologize. I never should have said that.’”

Dan Miragliotta also admits that he was frustrated with the matchmaking. He knew it was a terrible matchup where he says MVP was calling his opponent a ‘f*****g b***h’ while fighting him.

“I go, ‘Bro, you are one of the most talented guys I’ve ever refereed,” he said. “I said, ‘Don’t ruin it with these antics. You beat the piss out of this guy, great job. You’re talented. You’re going places.’ He gave me a look like, ‘Screw you, f off.’”

In the end, all parties involved have asked for Big Dan to not ref Page’s fight. The commission has allowed that to happen and the ref is quite happy.

“I’ll never do his fights again, because I can never really look at him and not have that animosity toward him, because I’m not going to let somebody tell me to f*ck off, and there’s nothing I can do, and I’m an official,” Miragliotta said. “It’s not good for me or the sport.”