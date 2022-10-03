Dana White Shows Off Jacked Physique After Grim Diagnosis

After receiving grim news from a mortality expert, UFC President Dana White has decided to show that individual and the entire world just how healthy he is.

It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.

Recently, Dana White decided to take his health into his own hands, but not in the way you would expect. Speaking on The Action Junkeez podcast, hosted by UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger, the UFC President explained that he was recommended by a friend to visit a mortality expert by the name of Gary Brecka.

According to White, Brecka has the ability to take DNA and blood samples from a person and determine how long they have to live with an apparent accuracy within a month. So, he became obsessed with finding out how long he had to live and saw Brecka himself.

Everyone has been asking me about me dyiing in 10.4 years.



I told the entire story to Wellness by Kelley and how my life has completely changed in 10 weeks with Gary Brecka and 10X health systems



Full podcast: https://t.co/xKXGwPDR5q pic.twitter.com/kIgAKSGxdd — danawhite (@danawhite) October 2, 2022

“I become obsessed with finding out the month I’m going to die. So we’re out there for my son’s 21st birthday partt in Miami, and I connect with this guy. They come in and they do my blood work, and they scrape the insides of your cheeks to do your DNA,” White said.

“He ends up coming out, and he sit down for three and a half hours to go over my blood work, and I’m all fucked up,” White continued. “He gave me 10.4 years to live. This was 16 weeks ago, and he said, ‘If you don’t change these things that you do, this is your life expectancy right now.'”

White went on to explain that the amount of detail that went into this test was insane. However what really convinced him was the symptoms that the test was able to show, that White had not spoken about to anyone.

“The thing that freaked me out is he did my blood work, I didn’t tell him jack shit about my medical history, what was going on with me personally. He told me everything that was wrong with me. Like, shit that I didn’t even tell my wife,” White said.

Big Changes, Big Results

Apparently, Greg Brecka recommended some serious dietary changes for Dana White, leading to him following a Keto diet among other things. He says that the results of this have been incredible, not just for his weight but for other broader health issues he had been dealing with.

“I did everything he said to the letter,” White said. “I lost 30lb. My legs were so fucked up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to my shoes my legs were fucked up. I could barely walk some days… No more sleep apnea. I don’t snore anymore. Everything fucking gone in 10 weeks.”

However, White didn’t just talk about the results. In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, he showed them off and received some overwhelmingly positive feedback for his public physical via his Instagram page.

“USADA will be knocking on the door tomorrow!!!” one user commented.

“Dana vs Tito its time” another user promoted.

“The real CEO of EPO,” said another commenter.

“Looks like his UFC 4 character now 💀” said another.

Without knowing more about the science behind what Greg Brecka and the rest of the people at 10X Health System do, it is hard to know exactly what caused Dana White to have such a great result. Nevertheless, a healthy lifestyle is something great to achieve, no matter how you end up there.

