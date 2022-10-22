Dana White Gives Massive Update On McGregor’s Return Status

UFC President Dana White has provided some new information concerning when we might see Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the cage.

“The Notorious” has been out of action since July 2021 when he suffered a broken ankle in the headlining bout of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. That fight was a rematch of their bout from earlier that same year at UFC 257, when Poirier stopped the Irishman with strikes in the second round.

The 34-year-old has had no trouble making headlines during his absence from the cage, but so far there’s been precious little in the way of specifics regarding his recovery from the leg injury and when he might return to action.

Speaking to the media after UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, White was asked for an update on McGregor’s status, specifically if it was true that the former double champion would be unable to return for at least six months since he currently isn’t being tested by USADA.

White Confirms McGregor Must Re-Enter USADA Pool

The UFC President failed to provide any specific details about McGregor’s plans, but White did at least confirm that the Irishman would need to return to the USADA testing pool for at least six months before fighting again.

McGregor’s status in the USADA testing pool has been a popular topic in the MMA community as of late. In addition to the 34-year-old posting pictures of himself looking noticeably larger and more muscular than he did previously, McGregor’s habit of jetting around the world on his private yacht has raised questions about if and how he’s been being submitting tests to USADA.

McGregor suffered a serious leg injury in his last fight against Poirier at UFC 264. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It was recently confirmed that not only has “The Notorious” not been tested at all by the UFC’s anti-doping partner this year, he’s also the only fighter on the promotion’s roster that hasn’t been tested during that period.

It’s unlikely that either White or McGregor will be particularly forthcoming with specifics of a return date anytime soon, but at the very least it’s been confirmed that the Irishman will have to re-enter the USADA testing pool for at least six months prior to competing.

What’s your reaction to White’s confirmation that McGregor will need to do USADA testing for at least six months before fighting again?